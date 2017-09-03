loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£10,995
car description

ABS, Multiple Airbags, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Half Leather, Parking Sensors, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy wheels, 4x4 Audi TT Diesel For Sale Wintry Cars Harlow Essex

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310113
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    62000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
Bush Fair
Harlow, Essex
United Kingdom

