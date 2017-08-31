car description

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Headlamp Jetwash, Rear Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Bose, 2 keys with this car, Cambelt Changed, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history This stunning example comes with a full leather upholstery, Bose HiFi system, Heated seats, air-conditioning, alloy-wheels etc.etc. It has covered 65,000 miles with a full service history, the cam-belt and water-pump were changed recently and the MOT is valid until 14th July 2018. We offer full dealer facilities which includes low rate flexible finance with Santander. Please call for further details, to arrange to view or to discuss finance options.