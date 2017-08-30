loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£17,500
car description

Variant name:2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro Black Edition ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION

Accessories

Radio/navigation system,Cruise control,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Privacy glass,Black styling package - matt,Xenon plus,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with ge,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Interior light package,Reinforced bumpers,Sports suspension,Technology package,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308778
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    RA62EOP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    37910 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
507 London Road,Camberley,
GU15 3JE,
United Kingdom

