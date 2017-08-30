Variant name:2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro Black Edition ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION
Radio/navigation system,Cruise control,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Privacy glass,Black styling package - matt,Xenon plus,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with ge,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Interior light package,Reinforced bumpers,Sports suspension,Technology package,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Windscreen sunband,
507 London Road,Camberley,
GU15 3JE,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...