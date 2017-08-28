Variant name:TDI QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 TDI Quattro 3dr
Metallic Blue, BEAUTIFUL COLOUR COMBINATION, XENON LIGHTS, ELECTRIC SEATS WITH LUMBAR, FULL BEIGE LEATHER TRIM WITH HEATED SEATS, HEATED POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTO LIGHTS, LOW LOW MILES, BEAUTIFUL CAR THAT DOESNT LOOK ITS AGE, Upgrades - Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Heated Front Seats, Audi Exclusive Fine Nappa Leather, Cruise Control, Elect Adjustable Front Seats with Lumbar Support, DVD Sat Nav System, 3 owners, Service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Electronic Climate Control, Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Electric Front Windows, 17in x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Drivers Information System (DIS), Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, Aux-in Connection. 4 seats, £9,990 p/x welcome
19-21 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9XH,
United Kingdom
