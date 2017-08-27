car description

Variant name:Roadster quattro ,Derivative:TTS ,Variant: Roadster quattro 2.0TFSi 272 TTS ST6 AN EXCELLENT TTS IN WHITE WITH A BLACK HOOD. INCLUDES FULL LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, 18" ROTOR DESIGN ALLOYS, REAR PARKING SENSORS AND INTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE. FULL SERVICE HISTORY., Upgrades - Satellite Navigation System Plus, Bluetooth, 18" Rotor Design Alloy Wheels, CD Changer, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Low, Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Interior Light Package, Mobile Telephone Cradle, Full Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Paddle Shift Gears, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Climate Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (18in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Day Running Lights, Automatic Rear Spoiler. 2 seats, Ibis White