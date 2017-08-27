loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£18,000
Variant name:TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Variant: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS)

Radio/navigation system,Cruise control,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Black styling package - matt,Roll-over bar,Xenon plus,Sports suspension,Technology package,Reinforced bumpers,Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19inch x 9J '7 twin-spoke titanium look' design alloy wheels wi,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin

  • Ad ID
    308269
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    WV63XMH
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Lysander Road ,Bristol ,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7FF,
United Kingdom

