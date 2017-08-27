loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£15,750
car description

Variant name:TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Variant: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS)

Accessories

ABS,ESP,Sunband for windscreen,ASR traction control,Wheels - Alloy,Hill start assist,Seats,Entertainment,Driver Information,Packs,Privacy glass,Split folding rear seat,Driver + front passenger electric lumbar support,Immobiliser,Brakes,Acoustic parking system - rear,Auxiliary input socket,Body colour bumpers,BOSE surround sound,Cruise control,Driver's information system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electric front windows,Electronic climate control (ECC),First aid kit,Front fog lights,Front head restraints,Front side airbags,Leather centre console armrest,Leather handbrake grip,Locking wheel bolts,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Remote central locking,SD card slot,Service interval indicator,Twin exhaust pipes,Tyre mobility system,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle,Wheels - Spare,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308257
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    Y111SPR
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    45183 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2013
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
66 Largo Road,St Andrews,
KY16 8PG,
United Kingdom

