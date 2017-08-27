Variant name:TFSI SPORT ,Derivative:TFSI SPORT ,Variant: 1.8T FSI Sport 2dr S Tronic
Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic speed related Power Assisted Steering,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,Body colour bumpers,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Retractable rear spoiler,Twin exhaust pipes,Electronic climate control (ECC),Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Leather centre console armrest,Leather handbrake grip,Leather interior door handles,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Split folding rear seat,Anti-lock brake system,Anti-slip regulation traction control,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic Differential Lock + traction control,Electronic Stability Programme,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,Front side airbags,Warning triangle,Immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Thatcham Category 1 alarm,Aluminium interior trim,Tyre mobility system
70 Belfast Road,Lisburn,
BT274AU,
United Kingdom
