18'' Alloys, Full service history Affordable Cars Of Kent are recognised as one of the top 1,000 car dealerships in the whole of the UK & Ireland 2017 By Auto Express in a survey of over 20,000 new & used dealers.Over 70 Used Vehicles In Stock,Visit our Website For a Great Selection Of Used Cars,We Review Our Car Prices Regularly To Give You The Customer The Best Possible Deal..Audi TT 2.0 TFSi 2dr 6 Speed Manual In Silver Metallic,Timing Belt Recently Changed.Screen Price Includes Parts & Labour Warranty,FINANCE AVAILABLE FROM 9.9% Apr,LIFETIME WARRANTYS AVAILABLE FROM £199**THIS CAR QUALIFIES FOR OUR TOTAL CARE PACK**All Our Vehicles Are HPI Checked **SPECIAL OFFER** WILLIAMS Synthetic Paint Protection Only £100 When Purchased With a 12 Month Warranty** As We Are Part Of AA Cars This Vehicle Comes With a Full AA History Check & 12 Months AA Breakdown Cover.PLEASE NOTE:Please Call Before Travelling As The Vehicle You Are Looking At May Be At Our Other SiteHaving trouble Getting To Us? Not a Problem,Customer Video Presentations Are Available On Request., Friendly Family Run Business Established For Over 18 Years With Over 70 Used Vehicles In Stock.
18'' Alloys, Full service history
28 Castleview Business Centre
Rochester, Kent
United Kingdom
