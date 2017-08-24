loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£2,995
Half Leather, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Heated Seats, Front Fog Lamps, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history AUDI TT QUATTRO 1.8T 225 BHP COUPE, SILVER, SAME FAMILY OWNED SINCE NEARLY NEW, 102,656 MILES, EXCELLENT HISTORY, AIR CON, HALF LEATHER, CD PLAYER, E/WINDOWS, C/LOCKS, ABS, MULTI AIR BAGS, 6 SPEED GEAR BOX, 18'' ALLOY WHEELS

  • Ad ID
    306741
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    102656 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1781
Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, East Sussex
United Kingdom

