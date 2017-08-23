loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£11,989
Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) S-Line

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Anti-Lock Brakes,Traction Control System,Alarm,18In Alloy Wheels,Climate Control,Power-Assisted Steering,Remote Central Door Locking,Front Electric Windows,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Front Fog Lights,Audio Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Tyre Repair Kit,Body Coloured Bumpers,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Headlamp Wash,Sport Chassis,Immobiliser,Rear Spoiler,Front Seats Sports,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Centre Console,6 speed manual gearbox,Radio/CD/MP3,Limited Slip Differential,Suede interior

  • Ad ID
    306312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WR60UDX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    43484 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
153 Wareham Road,Wimborne,Corfe Mullen
BH21 3LB,
United Kingdom

