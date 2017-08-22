NEW COST: £33,300 including many optional extras:, Pearl Effect Daytona grey paintwork (£550 option) , Factory Fitted Privacy Glass (£450 option), Front Sports seats in Black Alcantara/leather, Front seat heating (£325 option), Electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, electrically folding mirrors (£215 option), Audi Hill hold assist (£95 option), 19'' x 9J '5-arm Star' design alloy wheels, S line exterior styling package, S line sports suspension , All-weather LED headlights with DRLs , DAB Radio, Mobile phone preparation - Bluetooth interface, Keyless Start with all 3 original keys, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Full Audi Main Delaer Service History , Audi Main Dealer Warranty Included, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), ONLY £20/Year Road Tax, ----- Services offered:, Part Exchange welcome, Free MOTs for life, Bespoke finance packages specifically for you, *** HP Example: £3995 Deposit £398/Month!! *** , *** PCP E
NEW COST: £33,300 including many optional extras:, Pearl Effect Daytona grey paintwork (£550 option) , Factory Fitted Privacy Glass (£450 option), Front Sports seats in Black Alcantara/leather, Front seat heating (£325 option), Electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, electrically folding mirrors (£215 option), Audi Hill hold assist (£95 option), 19'' x 9J '5-arm Star' design alloy wheels, S line exterior styling package, S line sports suspension , All-weather LED headlights with DRLs , DAB Radio, Mobile phone preparation - Bluetooth interface, Keyless Start with all 3 original keys, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Full Audi Main Delaer Service History , Audi Main Dealer Warranty Included, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), ONLY £20/Year Road Tax, ----- Services offered:, Part Exchange welcome, Free MOTs for life, Bespoke finance packages specifically for you, *** HP Example: £3995 Deposit £398/Month!! *** , *** PCP E
Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...