Audi TT

£24,990
Variant name:TFSI QUATTRO SPORT ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro Sport S Tronic

Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Alarm,Air-Conditioning,Air Bag Passenger,Power-Assisted Steering,Central Door Locking (Remote),DAB Radio,Start/Stop System (Start/Stop System),In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Seats Split Rear,Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Speakers (Four),Headlamp Wash,Immobiliser,Rear Spoiler,Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Third Brake Light,Alloy Wheels (18in),Audi Active Lane Assist,Centre Console,Comfort/Interior & Exterior,Electric Parking Brake (Electric Parking Brake),Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights),Heated Rear Screen,Mirrors External (Electric/Heated),Power Socket (Front),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Tyre Pressure Control,Tyre Repair Kit,USB Connection,matching interior

  • Ad ID
    305899
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    AM02SYD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4595 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2016
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Thurston Road,Northallerton,
DL6 2NA,
United Kingdom

