Power Hood, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Heated Seats, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history VERY UNUSUAL AUDI TT QUATTRO CONVERTIBLE ROADSTER 225BHP 2 DOOR, GREY, 94,833 MILES, 15 STAMPED SERVICE HISTORY, HEAVY STITCH LEATHER INTERIOR, REAR ELECTRIC GLASS WIND DEFLECTOR, 6 SPEED GEAR BOX, TWIN AIR BAGS, ABS, E/WINDOWS, E/MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, 18'' ALLOY WHEELS
Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, East Sussex
United Kingdom
