Audi TT

£30,995
Variant name:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: TTS 2.0TFSi Quattro 1 Owner, Tech Pack + More Immaculate 1 Owner TTS which we sold new and just have taken in part exchange, Technology Pack High, Multimedia inputs, Phone prep, Navigation system high, Red brake calipers, Front heated seats, Folding mirrors, Privacy glass....

  • Ad ID
    305744
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SW15OLO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    19000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Kemnay Road,Inverurie,
AB51 5NU,
United Kingdom

