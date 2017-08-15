loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£13,900
Variant name:Coupe Special Editions Black Edition ,Derivative:Black Edition ,Variant: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Audi TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Symphony ll radio + 6CD autochanger with MP3 Compatibility, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, Xenon plus headlights including headlight washers + auto-dynamic headlight levelling + exterior light styling pack, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, Black styling pack - TT, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Short-shift manual gearbox, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304273
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    OE61MHY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    49113 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Stadium View,Derby,Pride Park
DE24 8JH,
United Kingdom

