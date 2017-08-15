Variant name:Coupe Special Editions Black Edition ,Derivative:Black Edition ,Variant: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr Audi TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr
Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Symphony ll radio + 6CD autochanger with MP3 Compatibility, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, Xenon plus headlights including headlight washers + auto-dynamic headlight levelling + exterior light styling pack, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, Black styling pack - TT, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Short-shift manual gearbox, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre mobility system
Stadium View,Derby,Pride Park
DE24 8JH,
United Kingdom
