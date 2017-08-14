car description

4x4 04 Reg - Glacier Blue with Full Black Leather Sports Trim, This lovely 6 Speed 180Bhp TT comes with a great specification which includes: Climate Control, Audi Concert CD Radio, Heated Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Airbags, ISO-Fix Seating, 18'' Alloys, Rear Spoiler, this car really is in incredibly clean condition for a 13 year old car, definitely not your average hacked and abused example, Comes with a Comprehensive Service History (10 Stamps) along with lots of receipts in the service history including a Cam Belt & Water pump this year, drives superbly so any inspection welcome, HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**