Variant name:Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr Audi TT 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr
Audi active lane assist, Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, LED daytime running lights, Retractable rear spoiler, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium door sill trims, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 2 rear seatbelts, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre repair kit
50 Kingston Road,London,
SW19 1JZ,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...