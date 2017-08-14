Variant name:TFSI QUATTRO S LINE ,Derivative:TFSI QUATTRO S LINE ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro S Line S Tronic
Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Navigation system - High,MMI navigation plus,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,S line package,Technology Package featuring Audi Connect,Windscreen sunband,Parking system - rear,S line body styling,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with light and rain sensor pa,MMI touch,Bluetooth phone connection,Comfort and Sound package,Door mirrors - with auto dimming function for drivers side.,Front centre armrest,Headlight washer system,Hill hold assist,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor
Wagtail Close ,Cardiff ,Cardiff Gate Business Park
CF23 8RT,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...