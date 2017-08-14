Variant name:TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:TFSI S LINE BLACK EDITION ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Black Edition
Audi exclusive iPod preparation,Audi exclusive cast alum. alloy wheels - 7 twin-spoke desig,Dark tinted glass - privacy glass,Alcantara - perforated/leather with embossed S line logo in,Audi exclusive black styling package,Xenon plus,symphony radio,Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Exterior mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated with,Headlight washers,Inlays - Matt brushed aluminium,Lights styling package,Reinforced bumpers,Sports suspension,
14-16 Moorfield Road,Guildford,Slyfield Industrial Estate
GU1 1RU,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...