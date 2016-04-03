Variant name:TDI QUATTRO SPORT ,Derivative:2.0 TDI Sport Roadster Quattro 2dr ,Variant: TDI QUATTRO SPORT Metallic Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, Next MOT due 21/11/2017, Last serviced on 03/04/2016 at 91,174 miles, 2 seats, Service History, 12 Months Road Tax Only £145, Specification Includes, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Climate Control, Half Black Leather Interior, Cd Stereo System, Electric Folding Soft Top Roof, Electric Spoiler, Electric Wind Deflector, 4 Wheel Drive, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., £10,500 p/x welcome
Unit 23 Harrowbrook Road,Hinckley,Harrowbrook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom
