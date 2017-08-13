car description

4x4 Truly Stunning TTS Coupe in very rare and highly sought after Sprint Blue Pearlesant paintwork with Black and White Two Tone leather Interior. The TTS also benefits from a Genuine ABT performance Re-Map. Specification includes Xenon Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Electric Lumbar Support, Pearl Effect Paint, Heated Front Seats, Multi Function Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Full AUDI DEALER Service History with services recorded at 12k, 26k, 37k, 46k, 56k, 57k(TIMING BELT CHANGE), 64k(Haldex 4x4 Oil Service), 65k and 69k, Bookpack with all manuals. 2 Keys. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available on our website and YouTube. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with an AA Inspection & 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist