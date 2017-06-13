Variant name:Tt Coupe Special Editions Black Edition ,Derivative:Black Edition ,Variant: 2.0 TDI Quaro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Audi TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr S Tronic
Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Cruise control + speed limiter, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bang + Olufsen advanced sound system, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Black door mirrors, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Green tinted heat insulating glass, Headlight wash system, High gloss black front grille, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Matt black radiator grille and number plate holder, Privacy glass, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, S Line body styling, 3 spoke leather multi-function sport steering wheel including paddle shift, Aluminium door sill trims, Black headlining, Electric lumbar support, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Head airbags, Seatbelt warning, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Extended aluminium look with stainless steel pedals, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre repair kit
Priory Way,Taunton,
TA1 2BB,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...