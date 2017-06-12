loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT

Compare this car
£31,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:TFSI S LINE ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line S Tronic

Accessories

Cruise control,19 inch x 9J '5-Arm Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 t,Preparation for navigation system,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,S line package,Front centre armrest,Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Fixed bending and all-weather light,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,S line body styling,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283176
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    RJ17FWK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

507 London Road,Camberley,
GU15 3JE,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed