Audi TT

£26,500
Variant name:Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro S Line S Tronic

Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital d,Parking system - rear,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,S line package,19 inch x 9J '5-Arm Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 ty,Comfort and Sound package,Fixed bending and all-weather light,Front centre armrest,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,S line body styling,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282970
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    KR16NRE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4071 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Oxford Business Park North,Oxford,Garsington Rd
OX4 2HW,
United Kingdom

