Variant name:Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) quattro S Line S Tronic
Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital d,Parking system - rear,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,S line package,19 inch x 9J '5-Arm Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 ty,Comfort and Sound package,Fixed bending and all-weather light,Front centre armrest,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,S line body styling,
Oxford Business Park North,Oxford,Garsington Rd
OX4 2HW,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...