Audi TT

£22,850
Variant name:2.0 T FSI quattro Limited Edition ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI quattro Limited Edition

Cruise control,Audi exclusive cast aluminium alloy wheels - 9Jx19 - 5-arm,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Audi Music Interface (AMI),Alcantara/leather ?with TTS embossing,Tyres 255/35 R19 Y,Body-colored rear spoiler,TTS competition,Internal control number,Audi exclusive leather package 2 in Fine Nappa leather,Audi exclusive leather-covered steering wheel rim,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,Interior light package,Technology package,Windscreen sunband,

  • Ad ID
    258512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    FE14CNC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20796 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Tewkesbury Road,Cheltenham,
GL51 7PA,
United Kingdom

