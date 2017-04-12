Variant name:2.0 T FSI quattro Limited Edition ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI quattro Limited Edition
Cruise control,Audi exclusive cast aluminium alloy wheels - 9Jx19 - 5-arm,Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Audi Music Interface (AMI),Alcantara/leather ?with TTS embossing,Tyres 255/35 R19 Y,Body-colored rear spoiler,TTS competition,Internal control number,Audi exclusive leather package 2 in Fine Nappa leather,Audi exclusive leather-covered steering wheel rim,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,Interior light package,Technology package,Windscreen sunband,
Tewkesbury Road,Cheltenham,
GL51 7PA,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...