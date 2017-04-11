car description

Variant name:Coupe quattro ,Derivative:Black Edition ,Variant: Coupe quattro 2.0TDi 170 DPF EU5 Black Edition 6Spd AN EXCELLENT TT IN METALLIC BLUE WITH HALF LEATHER SPORTS SEATS. INCLUDES SATELLITE NAVIGATION, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, PRIVACY GLASS AND XENON LIGHTS. FULL AUDI SERVICE HISTORY, Upgrades - Technology Package, Satellite Navigation, Audi Music Interface, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels-9Jx19in 7-Twin Spoke 255/35 R19, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Part leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Electronic Climate Control, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Electric Front Windows, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Drivers Information System (DIS), Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, 19in 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with 255/35 R19 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Privacy Glass, iPod Connection. 4 seats, Metallic Scuba Blue, GODDARDS AUTO ARE AN APPROVED RAC DEALERSHIP WHICH INCLUDES A DETAILED MULTIPOINT CHECK AND THE HIGHEST RAC PLATINUM LEVEL WARRANTY. ANY INSPECTION AND TEST DRIVE WELCOME. WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS. FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE INCLUDING PCP AND HP PLANS WITH OR WITHOUT A BALLOON SUBJECT TO CREDIT STATUS. PART EXCHANGES ALWAYS WELCOME., Goddard's Auto only deal with the highest quality cars and come fully warranted at the highest level