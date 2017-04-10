loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT

Compare this car
£15,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Coupe Special Editions Black Edition ,Derivative:Black Edition ,Variant: 2.0T FSI Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Audi TT 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 2dr

Accessories

Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Twin exhaust pipes, Xenon plus headlights including headlight washers + auto-dynamic headlight levelling + exterior light styling pack, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, Black styling pack - TT, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Short-shift manual gearbox, Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258139
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    DG62ZLN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    40676 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Stadium View,Derby,Pride Park
DE24 8JH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed