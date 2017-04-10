Variant name:Roadster S ,Derivative:TTS ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI quattro (310PS) Audi TTS Roadster 2.0 T FSI quattro (310PS) finished in Vegas Yellow, solid paint finish. Specification includes navigation system - high, Audi music interface (ami), Audi connect infotainment services, open top driving package, wind deflector, parking system Plus - front and rear, head-level heating in the front seats, bluetooth phone connection, MMI touch, technology package featuring Audi connect and heated front seats.
Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...