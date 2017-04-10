loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£37,995
car description

Variant name:Roadster S ,Derivative:TTS ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI quattro (310PS) Audi TTS Roadster 2.0 T FSI quattro (310PS) finished in Vegas Yellow, solid paint finish. Specification includes navigation system - high, Audi music interface (ami), Audi connect infotainment services, open top driving package, wind deflector, parking system Plus - front and rear, head-level heating in the front seats, bluetooth phone connection, MMI touch, technology package featuring Audi connect and heated front seats.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258138
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Registration no.
    SW66VUS
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    757 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG,
United Kingdom

