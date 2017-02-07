loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£26,690
Variant name:Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr Audi TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr

Audi active lane assist, Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Cruise control, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Automatic coming/leaving home lighting function, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric front windows, Headlight wash system, High gloss black front grille, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Rain and light sensors, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, S Line body styling, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium door sill trims, Black headlining, Electric lumbar support, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Perforated leather gearknob, Split folding rear seat, Stainless steel pedals, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 2 rear seatbelts, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235403
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    KR16UWA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    2288 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Faraday Road,Newbury,
RG14 2AB,
United Kingdom

