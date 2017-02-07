loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£7,990
car description

Variant name:QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: QUATTRO 3.2 PETROL MANUAL FULL HISTORY

Accessories

Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Speed sensitive power steering,Black grille,Body colour bumpers,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Chrome exhaust tailpipes,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Retractable rear spoiler,3 spoke sports leather steering wheel,Electronic climate control (ECC),Front head restraints,Front passenger seat isofix location point,Front sports seats,Front/rear floor mats,Heated front seats,Jack and tool kit,Leather centre console armrest,Leather door handle inner base,Leather handbrake grip,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Split folding rear seat,Exterior light styling pack - TT,ABS,ASR traction control,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,EDL traction control,Enhanced braking system,ESP,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Front side airbags,Warning triangle,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Aluminium interior trim,Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235389
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    AU56JCZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    78605 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2006
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3.2
481-489 Hall Road,Norwich,
NR4 6ET,
United Kingdom

