Variant name:2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS) ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: TDI ULTRA S LINE
Cruise control,19 inch x 9J '5-Arm Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 t,Manual Air Conditioning,Start-Stop system with energy recuperation,Preparation for navigation system,DAB digital radio reception,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Keyless go,S line package,Radio concert,Tyres 245/35 R19,Standard suspension,Door mirror housing - Body coloured,Automatic dynamic headlight range control,8 passive speakers,Electronically limited top speed,Electric auxiliary air heater,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Anti-theft alarm,Black window trims,Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirrors - electrically folding - adjustable and heated,ECO function,Fixed bending and all-weather light,Front airbags,Front centre armrest,Front seats with manual height adjustment,Front side airbags,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and out,LED daytime running lights,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,Non-smoking package,Right exterior mirror: aspherical,S line body styling,Side and rear windows in heat-insulatingglass,Two-tone horn,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Tyre repair kit,Windscreen sunband,Without lane keeping system,
507 London Road,Camberley,
GU15 3JE,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...