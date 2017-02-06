loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£29,790
car description

Variant name:Roadster S Line ,Derivative:1.8 T FSI S Line (180 PS) ,Variant: 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr Audi TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr

Accessories

Navigation system - High, Audi Music Interface (AMI), Electric lumbar support, Audi Connect Infotainment Services, S line package, 8 passive speakers, Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on the front seats, LED headlights, 19inch x 9J '5-Arm Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 ty, S line body styling, Windscreen sunband, Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium, LED rear lights, Fixed bending and all-weather light, Headlight washer system, Bluetooth phone connection, Light and rain sensor, MMI touch, Technology Package featuring Audi Connect

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235173
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Registration no.
    AP66NPN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    50 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Meridian Way,Norwich,
NR7 0TA,
United Kingdom

