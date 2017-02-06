loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£19,895
car description

Variant name:TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition

Accessories

Cruise control,Automatic air conditioning in TT styling,Radio/navigation system,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Audi Music Interface (AMI),Privacy glass,Black styling package - matt,Headlining - Black,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19 inch x 9J '7 twin-spoke titanium look' design alloy wheels w,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with ge,Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Black edition,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Driver information system,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Reinforced bumpers,Sports suspension,Technology package,Windscreen sunband,Xenon plus,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235168
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    KT13PXP
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    28180 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Start Hill,Bishops Stortford,Great Hallingbury
CM22 7DW,
United Kingdom

