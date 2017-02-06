Variant name:TDI QUATTRO SPORT ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 TDI quattro Sport (170PS)
Cruise control,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Fine Nappa leather,Adaptive headlights,Dynamic suspension,Deletion of engine technology designation at rear,Headlining - Black,Concert radio,17 inch x 8J '5-spoke V' design alloy wheels with 245/50 tyres,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with ge,Brushed aluminium grey,Comfort package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,speakers (active),Sport trim,Windscreen sunband,Xenon plus,
Start Hill,Bishops Stortford,Great Hallingbury
CM22 7DW,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...