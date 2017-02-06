loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£17,850
Variant name:TDI QUATTRO SPORT ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 TDI quattro Sport (170PS)

Cruise control,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Fine Nappa leather,Adaptive headlights,Dynamic suspension,Deletion of engine technology designation at rear,Headlining - Black,Concert radio,17 inch x 8J '5-spoke V' design alloy wheels with 245/50 tyres,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with ge,Brushed aluminium grey,Comfort package,Door mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,speakers (active),Sport trim,Windscreen sunband,Xenon plus,

  • Ad ID
    235167
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    AF63TKD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    39790 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Start Hill,Bishops Stortford,Great Hallingbury
CM22 7DW,
United Kingdom

