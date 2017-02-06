loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£22,841
Variant name:TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) quattro Black Edition

Cruise control,Cast aluminium alloy wheels - 9Jx19 - 5-arm design,Automatic air conditioning in TT styling,Radio/navigation system,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Radio remote controlled central locking,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Audi Music Interface (AMI),Sports front seats,Privacy glass,Fine Nappa leather with S line embossing,Black styling package - matt,Tyres 255/35 R19 Y,Rear spoiler (type 3),Windscreen washer system,Fuel system for fuel-injected engine,Components with special surface appearance, inchS line Competition inch,Rear exhaust tailpipe,Headlining - Black,19 inch x 9J '5-arm Rotor' design black alloy wheels with 255/3,3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with ge,Anti-theft alarm,Ashtray at front and cigarette lighter,Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Black edition,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,Door mirrors - electrically folding,Driver information system,Electronic stabilization program (ESP),Energy recovery,Exterior light styling pack,Front seats,Front side airbags,Headlight washer system,Heated front seats,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Leather package,Reinforced bumpers,Separate daytime running lights,Sports suspension,Technology package,Tyre repair kit,Windscreen sunband,Xenon plus,

  • Ad ID
    235166
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LF14VMP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    8700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
14-16 Moorfield Road,Guildford,Slyfield Industrial Estate
GU1 1RU,
United Kingdom

