Variant name:TFSI ,Derivative:2.0 TFSI 3dr ,Variant: TFSI Metallic Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 4 seats, Service History, 197 BHP, The Specification Includes: 17'' Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Full Red Leather Interior, CD Stereo System, Voice Control, Electric Spoiler, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £7,795 p/x welcome
Metallic Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 4 seats, Service History, 197 BHP, The Specification Includes: 17'' Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Full Red Leather Interior, CD Stereo System, Voice Control, Electric Spoiler, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £7,795 p/x welcome
Unit 23 Harrow Brook Road,Hinckley,Harrow Brook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...