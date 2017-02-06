loading Loading please wait....
£7,795
Variant name:TFSI ,Derivative:2.0 TFSI 3dr ,Variant: TFSI Metallic Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 4 seats, Service History, 197 BHP, The Specification Includes: 17'' Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Full Red Leather Interior, CD Stereo System, Voice Control, Electric Spoiler, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £7,795 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    235164
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    BD07HPL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    89180 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2007
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Unit 23 Harrow Brook Road,Hinckley,Harrow Brook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom

