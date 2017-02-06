loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£14,299
car description

Variant name:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Derivative:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Variant: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr

Accessories

Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Speed sensitive power steering,Auxiliary input socket,Aluminium door mirror housings,Body colour bumpers,Body styling kit,Electric front windows,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front fog lights,Platinum grey front grille,Retractable rear spoiler,Sports exhaust system,Tailpipes on left and right side with chrome finish,Xenon plus headlights including headlight washers + auto-dynamic headlight levelling + exterior light styling pack,3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel,Aluminium/leather gear knob,Electronic climate control (ECC),Front floor mats,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Jack and tool kit,Leather centre console armrest,Leather door handle inner base,Leather handbrake grip,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Scuff plates with metal inlays,Split folding rear seat,Anti-lock brake system,Anti-slip regulation traction control,Black brake calipers,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic Differential Lock + traction control,Electronic Stability Programme,Enhanced braking system,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,Front side airbags,Warning triangle,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Thatcham Category 1 alarm,Audi magnetic ride,Short-shift manual gearbox,Grey instrument dials,Matt brushed aluminium inlay,Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235162
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    Y1CMD
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    53198 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2009
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Newport Road,Teesside,Middlesbrough
TS1 5HZ,
United Kingdom

