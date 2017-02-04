loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£8,000
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Parking Sensors, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Bose, 18'' Alloys, Service history Stunning performance.stunning appearance.Test drive today as this car looks superb in the red with black leather.

  • Ad ID
    234711
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    66000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
134-154 Handford Road
Ipswich, Suffolk
United Kingdom

