4x4 Electrically Adjustable Heated Half Black Leather/Alcantara Sports Seats with Black Carpets, Tech Pack with Audi MMI with Satellite Navigation Plus, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity and Driver Information Centre, 19 inch Alloy Wheels, BOSE Sound Surround Sound with Radio/CD Player/MP3 Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Interior LED Pack, Power Folding Door Mirror, Climate Control, Remote Alarm Locking, 208 BHP, Quattro AWD, 1 owner, full Audi service history, balance of Audi service and warranty pack, 2 x keys, immaculate throughout, Santander finance available, subject to status, car due Thursday 2nd February, more details/spec to follow...
4x4
London Road
Hildenborough, Kent
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...