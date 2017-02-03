loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£12,700
car description

Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: S Line Tfsi

Accessories

Adjustable Steering Colomn, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Lights, Climate Control, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Multiple Airbags, Power Steering, Remote Locking, Xenon Headlamps, Half Leather, Height Adjust Seat, Sports Seats, CD Player, ABS Brakes, Led Daytime Running Lights, Rear Spoiler

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234094
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    GJ12JWW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    46918 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Goldingbarn Ind Estate,Nr Brighton,Small Dole
Henfield, BN5 9XH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

