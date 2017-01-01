loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£12,490
Full Screen Sat Nav, Alloy Wheels, Full Leather And Suede Interior, CD Player, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Trip Computer, Climate Control, 6 Speed, 4x4 Just Two Owners From New. Low Mileage With A Full Service History. Fantastic Spec Which Includes, Full Screen Sat Nav, Full Leather And Suede Interior, Alloy Wheels, Radio CD, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, 6 Speed, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 4 seats, Ice Silver Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Great Quality, Low Mileage Cars. Our Showroom Is Conveniently Located A Stones Throw From The A3. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Call Today To Book A Test Drive. Open Monday-Saturday, Sunday By Appointment.

Full Screen Sat Nav, Alloy Wheels, Full Leather And Suede Interior, CD Player, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Trip Computer, Climate Control, 6 Speed, 4x4

  • Ad ID
    224602
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1968
249 London Road
Horndean, Hampshire
United Kingdom

