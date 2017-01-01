loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£3,500
Derivative:1.8 T 3dr , Red, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 1 owner, 4 seats, Service History, Specification Includes, 16'' Alloy Wheels, Digital Climate Control, Full Cream Leather Interior, 6 Stage Heated Front Seats, Cd Stereo System, 5 Speed Manual Gearbox Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., £3,500 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    224588
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    GL55HSO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    115770 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2006
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
Unit 23 Harrow Brook Road,Hinckley,Harrow Brook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom

