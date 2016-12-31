loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT

Compare this car
£2,695
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:QUATTRO ,Derivative:1.8 T Quattro 3dr ,Variant: QUATTRO Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 4 seats, Service History, 225 BHP, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Digital Climate Control, Full Grey Leather Interior, 6 Stage Heated Front Seats, Cd Stereo System, Bose Premium Sound System, 4 Wheel Drive (Quattro), 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £2,695 p/x welcome

Accessories

Metallic Blue, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 4 seats, Service History, 225 BHP, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Digital Climate Control, Full Grey Leather Interior, 6 Stage Heated Front Seats, Cd Stereo System, Bose Premium Sound System, 4 Wheel Drive (Quattro), 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £2,695 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224329
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    L99SUT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    119250 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2002
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Email Dealer >>

Meir Heath Garage,Stoke-On-Trent,Windmill Hill, Rough Close
ST3 7PG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed