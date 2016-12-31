loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT

Compare this car
£14,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Sport

Accessories

Audi exclusive iPod preparation,Cruise control,Audi exclusive cast aluminium alloy wheels - 10-spoke desig,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Tires 245/40 R18 93Y (with modi,Comfort package,Exterior mirrors - electrically adjustable/folding/heated w,Interior light package,Windscreen sunband,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224311
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    RF11UHO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2011
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Oxford Business Park North,Oxford,Garsington Rd
OX4 2HW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed