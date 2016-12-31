Variant name:TFSI S LINE SPECIAL EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (200 PS) S-Line Special Edition CARS
Audi exclusive cast alum. alloy wheels - 9Jx19 - 7-twin-spo,Audi hill-hold assist,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Front sports seats,Alcantara - perforated/leather with embossed S line logo in,Tires 255/35 R19 Y,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Brushed Aluminium grey,Door mirrors - electrically folding ?and auto-dimming,Headlight washers,Leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel - 3-spo,Reinforced bumpers,S line exterior package (quattro GmbH),S line sports package (quattro GmbH),Sports suspension,Windscreen sunband,Alcantara/leather interior
Tresillian,Truro,
TR2 4BA,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Q-ships have been around for centuries, coming into their own in the fir...