Audi TT

£13,995
Variant name:TFSI S LINE SPECIAL EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (200 PS) S-Line Special Edition CARS

Audi exclusive cast alum. alloy wheels - 9Jx19 - 7-twin-spo,Audi hill-hold assist,Acoustic parking system (rear only),Front sports seats,Alcantara - perforated/leather with embossed S line logo in,Tires 255/35 R19 Y,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Brushed Aluminium grey,Door mirrors - electrically folding ?and auto-dimming,Headlight washers,Leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel - 3-spo,Reinforced bumpers,S line exterior package (quattro GmbH),S line sports package (quattro GmbH),Sports suspension,Windscreen sunband,Alcantara/leather interior

  • Ad ID
    224308
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YE59YOM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    39297 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2010
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Tresillian,Truro,
TR2 4BA,
United Kingdom

