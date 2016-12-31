Variant name:2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION
iPod connection,Cruise control,Acoustic parking system (rear only),3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Black styling package - matt,Roll-over bar,Tyres 255/35 R19 Y,symphony radio,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19x9J 7 twin-spoke titanium,Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Black edition,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Reinforced bumpers,Sports suspension,Xenon plus,
507 London Road,Camberley,
GU15 3JE,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Q-ships have been around for centuries, coming into their own in the fir...