Audi TT

£17,941
Variant name:2.0 TDI quattro Black Edition (170PS) ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION

iPod connection,Cruise control,Acoustic parking system (rear only),3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel,Black styling package - matt,Roll-over bar,Tyres 255/35 R19 Y,symphony radio,?Perforated Alcantara/leather with S line embossing,19x9J 7 twin-spoke titanium,Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjustin,Black edition,Bluetooth interface,BOSE® surround sound system,Comfort package,Exterior light styling pack,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt-brushed aluminium,Reinforced bumpers,Sports suspension,Xenon plus,

  • Ad ID
    224303
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    AV13GZA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    28119 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
507 London Road,Camberley,
GU15 3JE,
United Kingdom

