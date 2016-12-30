loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£22,995
NEW COST: £33,300 including many optional extras:, Owned from new (Zero prev owners), Pearl Effect Daytona grey paintwork (£550 option) , Factory Fitted Privacy Glass (£450 option), Sports seats in Black Alcantara/leather upholstery, Front seat heating (£325 option), Electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, electrically folding mirrors (£215 option), Audi Hill hold assist (£95 option), 19'' x 9J '5-arm Star' design alloy wheels, S line exterior styling pack, S line sports suspension , All-weather LED headlights with DRLs , DAB Radio, Mobile phone preparation - Bluetooth interface, Keyless Start with all 3 original keys, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Full Audi Main Delaer Service History , Audi Main Dealer Warranty Included, HPI Clear (Complete with certificate), ----- Services offered:, Credit and Debit card Facilities , Part Exchange welcome, Free MOTs for life, Bespoke finance packages specifically for you, *** HP Example: £3995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224036
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    12133 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom

