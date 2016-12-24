car description

Sports Seats ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** RED, We are delight to present this TT 2.0 TDI ultra S Line 3dr (start/stop) this car is finished in stunning Tango Red and comes with Technology pack(WB4) which includes the 12 inch vertial cockpit, MMI Nav and Audi connect. Features include LED headlights,day light running lights,19 inch diamond cut alloys, parking distance control, drive select, sports seats, eco function stop/start and dual zone air con.The audio system includes bluetooth, aux, DAB radio and Bang and Olufsen.The interior is finished in Grey leather and Alcantara.Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(LP65HLN), £22,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.