loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT

Compare this car
£22,993
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Sports Seats ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** RED, We are delight to present this TT 2.0 TDI ultra S Line 3dr (start/stop) this car is finished in stunning Tango Red and comes with Technology pack(WB4) which includes the 12 inch vertial cockpit, MMI Nav and Audi connect. Features include LED headlights,day light running lights,19 inch diamond cut alloys, parking distance control, drive select, sports seats, eco function stop/start and dual zone air con.The audio system includes bluetooth, aux, DAB radio and Bang and Olufsen.The interior is finished in Grey leather and Alcantara.Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(LP65HLN), £22,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.

Accessories

Sports Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223115
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2000
Email Dealer >>

Stonebury Farm
Hatfield, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed