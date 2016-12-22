loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£16,000
Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Alcantara Leather, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Sports Seats, Auxiliary In, MP3 Player, CD Player, ABS, Alarm, Stereo, Radio, Air Bag, Side Air Bags, Immobiliser, Traction Control, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Electric Front Windows, Automatic Electric Windows, Head Restraints, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Electric Mirrors, Colour Coded Body, Remote Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Height Adjustable Seat, 17'' Alloys For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. You can find more photos, enhanced specification, vehicle documents and the HPI certificate on our web site. Just click on the green 'visit web' site button above. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection. For a hassle, haggle free buying experience and drive away the same day visit Big Motoring World today .Award winning Big Motoring World stocks up to 2,000 BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VW cars.

  • Ad ID
    222043
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    35908 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1968
Buckmore Park Maidstone Rd
Chatham, Kent
United Kingdom

